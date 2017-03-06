Michael Jackson's son: It blew my min...

Michael Jackson's son: It blew my mind to see men fainting at my dad's shows

Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince Michael Jackson has said he did not realise the extent of his father's fame until he saw grown men fainting at his shows. Prince, 20, led a sheltered life with the late King of Pop along with his sister Paris and younger brother Blanket until the singer's death almost eight years ago.

