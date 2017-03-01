Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch is ...

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch is back on the market - for $67 million

The 2,700-acre property near Santa Barbara, California, has been renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch. The listed price represents a significant cut from the $100 million it was on the market for last year.

