Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch is back on the market - for $67 million
The 2,700-acre property near Santa Barbara, California, has been renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch. The listed price represents a significant cut from the $100 million it was on the market for last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|11 hr
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Jon Bon Jovi and Daughter Stephanie Adorably Da...
|18 hr
|BJ Fan
|1
|Naked Justin Bieber sings to grandmother (Aug '13)
|21 hr
|Suezanne
|8
|DNA test allegedly shows Michael Jackson had lo... (Mar '14)
|Wed
|Spotted Wee
|58
|Un-PC "Lil Monkey" Doll Dropped from Costco (Aug '09)
|Tue
|Fat Hard Phart
|108
|Nugent Might Rock The Senate
|Feb 26
|Copout
|10
|John Mayer's latest tour coming to Hartford in ...
|Feb 25
|BPT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC