McCartney hits high, pays tribute to George Michael in Paris
The rocking soundtrack blasting out the lyrics "Stella's On" had guests including Pamela Anderson and Salma Hayek tapping their feet at the gilded Opera Garnier venue in Paris. It was a knockout, energy-filled show for Stella McCartney - who headlined Monday's installment of Paris Fashion Week and ended with a bittersweet tribute to the late George Michael.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wade Robson Claims Michael Jackson's Companies ...
|55 min
|Spotted Wee
|22
|Chimp Expert Jane Goodall -- Bubbles Was Beaten... (Mar '14)
|5 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|23
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|16 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|620
|Michael Jackson Called A 'wonderful Humanitarian' (Jul '09)
|Mon
|Spotted Wee
|7,648
|Mike O'Donnell: Bruce Springsteen delivers what...
|Mon
|Classic Rock
|1
|DNA test allegedly shows Michael Jackson had lo... (Mar '14)
|Mon
|Spotted Wee
|59
|Casablancas Replaces Drinking with 'Getting Sto... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|JPontolillo
|22
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC