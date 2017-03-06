McCartney hits high, pays tribute to ...

McCartney hits high, pays tribute to George Michael in Paris

The rocking soundtrack blasting out the lyrics "Stella's On" had guests including Pamela Anderson and Salma Hayek tapping their feet at the gilded Opera Garnier venue in Paris. It was a knockout, energy-filled show for Stella McCartney - who headlined Monday's installment of Paris Fashion Week and ended with a bittersweet tribute to the late George Michael.

