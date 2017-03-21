Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christm...

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You to become festive film

15 hrs ago

Mariah Carey's festive classic All I Want For Christmas Is You is being transformed into a seasonal film starring the singer. The 1994 single is one of the best-selling Christmas tunes of all time, with sales of more than 14 million, and in 2015 was adapted into a children's book of the same name that has sold more than 750,000 copies.

Read more at Borehamwood and Elstree Times.

