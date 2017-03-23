Mariah Careya s a oeAll I Want for Christmas Is Youa is now an animated film
It's been a hit single, a ringtone and a children's book, and now Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is a movie. Production has started on the film, an animated tale based on Mariah's 2015 children's book, which was inspired by the song.
