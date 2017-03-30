Man faces more charges after shooting...

Man faces more charges after shooting involving Fetty Wap

A hip-hop promoter arrested after a shooting involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap in his New Jersey hometown is also facing an armed robbery charge. Passaic County prosecutors said Wednesday that Raheem Thomas had a handgun and hollow point bullets when he was arrested on the armed robbery charge, so he's also facing weapons charges and a count of receiving stolen property.

Chicago, IL

