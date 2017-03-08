Man allegedly posing as Bieber online...

Man allegedly posing as Bieber online charged in Australia

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

A 42-year-old Australian man who allegedly posed as Justin Bieber online to solicit explicit images from children has been charged with more than 900 child sex offenses, police said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michael Jackson Called A 'wonderful Humanitarian' (Jul '09) 39 min The Power Of Mast... 7,651
News Chimp Expert Jane Goodall -- Bubbles Was Beaten... (Mar '14) 1 hr The Power Of Mast... 26
News Nick Cannon Is Probably Banging A Nicki Minaj P... 5 hr Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Nation 16 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Gay conversion the... 6 hr Christaliban 5
News Wade Robson Claims Michael Jackson's Companies ... Tue Spotted Wee 22
News Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14) Mon The Power Of Mast... 620
News Mike O'Donnell: Bruce Springsteen delivers what... Mar 6 Classic Rock 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,760 • Total comments across all topics: 279,426,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC