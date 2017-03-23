Londoner Adele dedicates song to Westminster attack victims
Adele has paid tribute to the victims of the Westminster terror attack during her concert in New Zealand, dedicating her song Make You Feel My Love to those who died. The London-born singer took to the stage in Auckland on Thursday and said it felt "strange" to not be at home with her friends and family after the attack.
