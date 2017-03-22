Liverpool plans extravaganza for 50 y...

Liverpool plans extravaganza for 50 years of 'Sgt. Pepper'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The city of Liverpool is getting set to celebrate the half-centenary of "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," one of the most influential albums by local heroes The Beatles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Backstreet's back with new video with Florida G... 36 min jbuclker90 1
News Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '... 4 hr Christians In Na... 1
News Morrissey removes 'racist' T-shirt from online ... 6 hr Lisa 1
News One Power Ranger is LGBTQ and another is autist... 18 hr Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul... Tue Not gay 2
News Fleetwood Mac Singer 'Sold Soul to the Devil' (Sep '07) Tue Juan Scotch 21
News A "Thriller" in Tax Court: The Estate of Michae... Tue The Power Of Mast... 3
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,243 • Total comments across all topics: 279,743,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC