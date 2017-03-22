Liverpool plans extravaganza for 50 years of 'Sgt. Pepper'
The city of Liverpool is getting set to celebrate the half-centenary of "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," one of the most influential albums by local heroes The Beatles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backstreet's back with new video with Florida G...
|36 min
|jbuclker90
|1
|Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '...
|4 hr
|Christians In Na...
|1
|Morrissey removes 'racist' T-shirt from online ...
|6 hr
|Lisa
|1
|One Power Ranger is LGBTQ and another is autist...
|18 hr
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Tue
|Not gay
|2
|Fleetwood Mac Singer 'Sold Soul to the Devil' (Sep '07)
|Tue
|Juan Scotch
|21
|A "Thriller" in Tax Court: The Estate of Michae...
|Tue
|The Power Of Mast...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC