Liam Payne 'living out teenage dream' with Cheryl romance

10 hrs ago

Liam Payne has broken his silence over his relationship with Cheryl, saying that she was his dream girlfriend as a teenager. The One Direction star, 23, first met former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl, 33, when he auditioned in front of her for The X Factor in 2008.

