Liam Payne 'living out teenage dream' with Cheryl romance
Liam Payne has broken his silence over his relationship with Cheryl, saying that she was his dream girlfriend as a teenager. The One Direction star, 23, first met former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl, 33, when he auditioned in front of her for The X Factor in 2008.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Borehamwood and Elstree Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|9 hr
|Kimberly brookd
|9
|Think Twice Before You Wish Someone Happy St. P...
|17 hr
|Pat
|1
|Paris Jackson rocks peace pendant and tie-dye l...
|20 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|5
|Who's the King, Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley,... (Dec '09)
|22 hr
|Spotted Wee
|7,220
|Paris Jackson takes a smoke break
|Thu
|Spotted Wee
|2
|Michael Jackson child sex syndicate trial date set
|Thu
|The Power Of Mast...
|5
|Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top spotted at Anderson Waf...
|Wed
|Rockkirby
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC