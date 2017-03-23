Lady Gaga praises influence of gay men

Lady Gaga praises influence of gay men

18 hrs ago

The 30-year-old singer - who has been a vocal ally for the LGBTQ community - insisted that the bravery of gay men has helped her to "survive". Speaking during her appearance on 'RuPaul's Drag Race', Gaga explained: "I'm not a gay woman, you know? And [it's] that touchy sort of subject where - can you stand up for people that you are not necessarily fully part of that community in a way that you can understand what you all go through? "But I have always been surrounded by incredibly intelligent, powerful gay men who have lifted me up through lots of changes in my life.

