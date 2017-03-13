Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake join Rock in Rio lineup
According to an announcement on the festival's website , Lady Gaga , Justin Timberlake and Fergie are all joining the bill which we already knew would include Maroon 5 and Shawn Mendes . The giant, multi-day Brazilian festival takes place in Rio de Janeiro September 15-17 and September 21-24.
