Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom break up to take 'loving space'
Representatives for Perry and Bloom released a statement Wednesday saying the couple "are taking respectful, loving space at this time." Bloom's film credits include "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jon Bon Jovi and Daughter Stephanie Adorably Da...
|1 hr
|BJ Fan
|1
|Naked Justin Bieber sings to grandmother (Aug '13)
|4 hr
|Suezanne
|8
|DNA test allegedly shows Michael Jackson had lo... (Mar '14)
|10 hr
|Spotted Wee
|58
|Un-PC "Lil Monkey" Doll Dropped from Costco (Aug '09)
|Tue
|Fat Hard Phart
|108
|Nugent Might Rock The Senate
|Feb 26
|Copout
|10
|John Mayer's latest tour coming to Hartford in ...
|Feb 25
|BPT
|2
|Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill...
|Feb 24
|2brosewilder
|37
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC