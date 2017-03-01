Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom break up to...

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom break up to take 'loving space'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

This Feb. 26, 2017 file photo shows Orlando Bloom at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Bloom and singer Katy Perry are breaking up after about a year together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jon Bon Jovi and Daughter Stephanie Adorably Da... 4 hr BJ Fan 1
News Naked Justin Bieber sings to grandmother (Aug '13) 7 hr Suezanne 8
News DNA test allegedly shows Michael Jackson had lo... (Mar '14) 13 hr Spotted Wee 58
News Un-PC "Lil Monkey" Doll Dropped from Costco (Aug '09) Tue Fat Hard Phart 108
News Nugent Might Rock The Senate Feb 26 Copout 10
News John Mayer's latest tour coming to Hartford in ... Feb 25 BPT 2
News Madonna plays surprise concert in park for Hill... Feb 24 2brosewilder 37
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Space Station
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,256 • Total comments across all topics: 279,247,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC