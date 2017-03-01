Kanye West's 'deep connection' with C...

Kanye West's 'deep connection' with Caitlyn Jenner

The 'Famous' rapper was hospitalised in November amid reports he had suffered a breakdown and he has reportedly turned to the 'I Am Cait' star - who, before her transition, was previously married to Kanye's mother-in-law Kris Jenner - for "counselling" as he gets back on track. A source told Closer magazine: "Caitlyn has been counselling Kanye over the past few months and they often talk for hours on the phone or at her Malibu home, which has become a refuge for him.

