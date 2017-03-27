Kanye West could become an American Idol judge
The Famous rapper is said to be the 42-year-old presenter's favourite to take on the role over the show's creator Simon Cowell, and network NBC are said to be thrilled with the idea and are doing all they can to get the 39-year-old musician on board. An insider said: "Ryan Seacrest has put his name forward during his negotiations to come back as host and NBC are salivating over it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A "Thriller" in Tax Court: The Estate of Michae...
|3 min
|The Power Of Mast...
|8
|Michael Jackson Estate Gets Victory, Ex-Biz Par...
|10 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Courtney Love Will Star in a Lifetime Menendez ...
|18 hr
|Steve Eller
|12
|Justin Bieber caught having sex with Sofia Rich... (Sep '16)
|21 hr
|ashley rhodes
|5
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mon
|West Coast Alert
|1
|Michael Jackson Called A 'wonderful Humanitarian' (Jul '09)
|Mon
|Spotted Wee
|7,660
|Priscilla Presley: 'There Will Never Be Another... (Sep '07)
|Sun
|Lee
|201
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC