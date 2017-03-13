Justin Bieber 'parties with a dozen models on a boat'

The 23-year-old singer is currently on tour in the country - but has spent some of his spare time with a group of beautiful women, all of whom were asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement and surrender their phones before boarding his boat. Roze Cook and Nyssa Large, who Justin follows on Instagram, were among the 12 glamorous girls hand-picked for the three-hour boat trip, according to the Daily Telegraph newspaper in Australia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.