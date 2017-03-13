Justin Bieber 'parties with a dozen models on a boat'
The 23-year-old singer is currently on tour in the country - but has spent some of his spare time with a group of beautiful women, all of whom were asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement and surrender their phones before boarding his boat. Roze Cook and Nyssa Large, who Justin follows on Instagram, were among the 12 glamorous girls hand-picked for the three-hour boat trip, according to the Daily Telegraph newspaper in Australia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Jackson child sex syndicate trial date set
|7 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|3
|Kingfisher County Sheriff s Office warns of men... (Aug '16)
|9 hr
|Wildman56788
|2
|We're all livin' on a prayer: How a hair band a...
|13 hr
|Mike Delude
|4
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|14 hr
|Spotted Wee
|625
|Certified Financial Group and the Orlando Philh...
|Mon
|JFB
|1
|Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top spotted at Anderson Waf...
|Sun
|Disappointed
|1
|Wake The Dead brings Celtic and Grateful Dead m...
|Sun
|Welles
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC