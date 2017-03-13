Justin Bieber not so Sorry after 'swe...

Justin Bieber not so Sorry after 'swearing at TV reporter'

11 hrs ago

The Canadian pop star was caught on camera by local network 7 News while spending time on a private island on the Sunshine Coast, and was asked by a reporter - who was across the water from the star - to say hello to his fans. According to the network, Justin shouted back "f*** you" while sticking his middle fingers in the air, although the footage was edited to disguise both.

Chicago, IL

