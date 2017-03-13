Justin Bieber not so Sorry after 'swearing at TV reporter'
The Canadian pop star was caught on camera by local network 7 News while spending time on a private island on the Sunshine Coast, and was asked by a reporter - who was across the water from the star - to say hello to his fans. According to the network, Justin shouted back "f*** you" while sticking his middle fingers in the air, although the footage was edited to disguise both.
