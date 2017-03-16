Juno Awards lengthen telecast with an...

Juno Awards lengthen telecast with an extra half hour of show time

The Juno Awards are making way for more music by adding an extra half hour to this year's telecast. Organizers for the country's biggest music celebration say it's the first time the Junos have expanded to a longer format in five years.

Chicago, IL

