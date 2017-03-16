Juno Awards lengthen telecast with an extra half hour of show time
The Juno Awards are making way for more music by adding an extra half hour to this year's telecast. Organizers for the country's biggest music celebration say it's the first time the Junos have expanded to a longer format in five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turtle Island News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Think Twice Before You Wish Someone Happy St. P...
|6 hr
|Pat
|1
|Paris Jackson rocks peace pendant and tie-dye l...
|9 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|5
|Who's the King, Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley,... (Dec '09)
|11 hr
|Spotted Wee
|7,220
|Paris Jackson takes a smoke break
|13 hr
|Spotted Wee
|2
|Michael Jackson child sex syndicate trial date set
|13 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|5
|Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top spotted at Anderson Waf...
|Wed
|Rockkirby
|2
|Kingfisher County Sheriff s Office warns of men... (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|Wildman56788
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC