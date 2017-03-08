Journey, Steely Dan, Doobie Brothers,...

Journey, Steely Dan, Doobie Brothers, EWF Added to Classic East/Classic West Festivals

Read more: KKIQ-FM Pleasanton

Fleetwood Mac and The Eagles will have some company this summer when they launch their bicoastal music festival, dubbed Classic East and Classic West. According to Billboard , there will be six artists in all playing each two-night festival.

Chicago, IL

