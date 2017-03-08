Journey, Steely Dan, Doobie Brothers, EWF Added to Classic East/Classic West Festivals
Fleetwood Mac and The Eagles will have some company this summer when they launch their bicoastal music festival, dubbed Classic East and Classic West. According to Billboard , there will be six artists in all playing each two-night festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KKIQ-FM Pleasanton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wake The Dead brings Celtic and Grateful Dead m...
|2 hr
|Welles
|1
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|13 hr
|Spotted Wee
|623
|Denver FBI honors youth program partly funded b...
|Sat
|Hostis Publicus
|8
|Nation 16 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Gay conversion the...
|Mar 10
|Gremlin
|12
|Steve Perry Avoids Contact With Journey Members (May '06)
|Mar 10
|aq dragon
|241
|Steve Perry in talks for Journey comeback (Feb '14)
|Mar 10
|aq dragon
|11
|Chimp Expert Jane Goodall -- Bubbles Was Beaten... (Mar '14)
|Mar 10
|The Power Of Mast...
|28
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC