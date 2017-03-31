Journey keyboardist talks Rock Hall r...

Journey keyboardist talks Rock Hall reunion with Steve Perry

Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain says former singer Steve Perry will be in attendance when the band is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Cain tells the Dayton Daily News that "the ceremony is the first time we're going to get to see Steve Perry in a long time."

