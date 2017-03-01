Joining new Beauty And The Beast film a hard decision, says Celine Dion
Celine Dion has said it was a "hard" decision to take part in the new version of Beauty And The Beast as she joined stars at the film's US premiere. The Canadian singer performed the title song on the original 1991 animation and sings a new track on the new live-action version, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reviving Vinyl: WPKN's Music Mash Spins Into Do...
|7 hr
|BPT
|1
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|18 hr
|carolyn joynor
|1
|Rock bands, fans get comfortable at ballpark (Aug '07)
|20 hr
|JMD
|59
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Thu
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Jon Bon Jovi and Daughter Stephanie Adorably Da...
|Wed
|BJ Fan
|1
|Naked Justin Bieber sings to grandmother (Aug '13)
|Wed
|Suezanne
|8
|DNA test allegedly shows Michael Jackson had lo... (Mar '14)
|Mar 1
|Spotted Wee
|58
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC