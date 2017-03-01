Joining new Beauty And The Beast film...

Joining new Beauty And The Beast film a hard decision, says Celine Dion

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Celine Dion has said it was a "hard" decision to take part in the new version of Beauty And The Beast as she joined stars at the film's US premiere. The Canadian singer performed the title song on the original 1991 animation and sings a new track on the new live-action version, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reviving Vinyl: WPKN's Music Mash Spins Into Do... 7 hr BPT 1
News 'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre... 18 hr carolyn joynor 1
News Rock bands, fans get comfortable at ballpark (Aug '07) 20 hr JMD 59
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Thu Ripple Phart 11
News Jon Bon Jovi and Daughter Stephanie Adorably Da... Wed BJ Fan 1
News Naked Justin Bieber sings to grandmother (Aug '13) Wed Suezanne 8
News DNA test allegedly shows Michael Jackson had lo... (Mar '14) Mar 1 Spotted Wee 58
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,546 • Total comments across all topics: 279,286,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC