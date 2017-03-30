John Legend surprises London commuters with mini-concert
The Grammy-winning artist kicked it all off when he tweeted that he would be arriving at the railway station via the Eurostar and asking if they still had a piano. After arriving at the station, the singer proceeded to play a 10-minute set of some of his biggest hits including "Ordinary People" and "All of Me," which he famously wrote for his wife, model Chrissy Teigen.
