John Legend surprises London commuter...

John Legend surprises London commuters with mini-concert

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KSEE-TV Fresno

The Grammy-winning artist kicked it all off when he tweeted that he would be arriving at the railway station via the Eurostar and asking if they still had a piano. After arriving at the station, the singer proceeded to play a 10-minute set of some of his biggest hits including "Ordinary People" and "All of Me," which he famously wrote for his wife, model Chrissy Teigen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... 10 min Dee Dee Dee 6
News A "Thriller" in Tax Court: The Estate of Michae... 49 min The Power Of Mast... 13
News Michael Jackson broke down racial barriers (Jun '09) 3 hr yidfellas v USA 1,561
News Police investigating Ariana Grande's video doug... (Jul '15) 19 hr Jess 6
News Concert review | Bon Jovi: Band pays tribute to... 20 hr mgemay 2
News Freeze your cheese, get creative with Christmas... 21 hr Texxy 12
News Michael Jackson Estate Gets Victory, Ex-Biz Par... Tue The Power Of Mast... 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,150 • Total comments across all topics: 279,906,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC