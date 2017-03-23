John Legend dazzles Disneyland audien...

John Legend dazzles Disneyland audience celebrating 25 years of Paris park

US singer-songwriter John Legend had fans and fellow celebrities in tears as he performed a dazzling show at Disneyland Paris to mark the park's 25th anniversary. The star, 38, treated the crowd to his remake of the Beauty And The Beast song, which he recorded with pop star Ariana Grande for the new film starring Emma Watson.

