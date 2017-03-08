Joe Jonas: I want Camp Rock 3 to be '...

Joe Jonas: I want Camp Rock 3 to be 'R-rated'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 27-year-old singer starred in two of the Disney musical movies alongside his brothers Kevin and Nick and 'Confident' singer Demi Lovato, and has said he'd happily sign up to make a third instalment - almost seven years after 'Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam' was released in 2010 - if he was able to take the storyline down a "dark" route. Asked if he would agree to making 'Camp Rock 3', the DNCE frontman said: "If it made sense, sure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chimp Expert Jane Goodall -- Bubbles Was Beaten... (Mar '14) 1 hr Spotted Wee 25
News Nation 16 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Gay conversion the... 6 hr Christaliban 4
News Michael Jackson Called A 'wonderful Humanitarian' (Jul '09) Tue Spotted Wee 7,650
News Wade Robson Claims Michael Jackson's Companies ... Tue Spotted Wee 22
News Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14) Mon The Power Of Mast... 620
News Mike O'Donnell: Bruce Springsteen delivers what... Mar 6 Classic Rock 1
News DNA test allegedly shows Michael Jackson had lo... (Mar '14) Mar 6 Spotted Wee 59
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,994 • Total comments across all topics: 279,416,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC