Jennifer Lopez's romantic LA date
The pair have been inseparable since they started dating in February and after a trip to the Bahamas together earlier this month, Alex jetted to LA last week where he was spotted with Jennifer at the Bel- Air hotel. Jennifer, 47 and 41-year-old Alex also worked out together at her trainer Gunnar Peterson's gym and have been spending quality time together at her Bel-Air home, according to E! News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Jackson Called A 'wonderful Humanitarian' (Jul '09)
|1 hr
|srevants of satan
|7,656
|Michael Jackson's doctor: 'I told the truth' (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|srevants of satan
|400
|Liberace's Lover Reveals Michael Jackson Romance (May '12)
|9 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|220
|Freeze your cheese, get creative with Christmas...
|19 hr
|Steve Eller
|11
|The Strumbellas Debut Video For 'Young & Wild'
|23 hr
|Adam
|1
|Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '...
|Sat
|andet1987
|43
|Ten Things to Do In Houston For $10 or Less (Se...
|Sat
|FreePharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC