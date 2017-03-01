Jennifer Lopez: 'There's a reason' I'...

Jennifer Lopez: 'There's a reason' I'm no longer with Marc Anthony

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The 47-year-old singer divorced from the record producer - with whom she shares nine-year-old twins Emme and Max - in 2014 after splitting in 2011, and despite being "great friends", she insists there's no romantic reconciliation on the horizon as they both believe they parted ways for a good reason. Speaking on American television programme 'The View' on Friday , the 'Shades of Blue' actress said: "Marc and I are good how we are right now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Comedy Central to Premiere New Music Series the... Fri BJ Fan 1
News All-Star lineup honors The Band's 'Last Waltz' Fri AllPhartx 1
News Reviving Vinyl: WPKN's Music Mash Spins Into Do... Fri BPT 1
News 'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre... Thu carolyn joynor 1
News Rock bands, fans get comfortable at ballpark (Aug '07) Thu JMD 59
News Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06) Mar 2 Ripple Phart 11
News Jon Bon Jovi and Daughter Stephanie Adorably Da... Mar 1 BJ Fan 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,337 • Total comments across all topics: 279,316,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC