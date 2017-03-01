Jennifer Lopez: 'There's a reason' I'm no longer with Marc Anthony
The 47-year-old singer divorced from the record producer - with whom she shares nine-year-old twins Emme and Max - in 2014 after splitting in 2011, and despite being "great friends", she insists there's no romantic reconciliation on the horizon as they both believe they parted ways for a good reason. Speaking on American television programme 'The View' on Friday , the 'Shades of Blue' actress said: "Marc and I are good how we are right now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comedy Central to Premiere New Music Series the...
|Fri
|BJ Fan
|1
|All-Star lineup honors The Band's 'Last Waltz'
|Fri
|AllPhartx
|1
|Reviving Vinyl: WPKN's Music Mash Spins Into Do...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|'World's best Elvis' Chris Connor recreates Pre...
|Thu
|carolyn joynor
|1
|Rock bands, fans get comfortable at ballpark (Aug '07)
|Thu
|JMD
|59
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|Mar 2
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Jon Bon Jovi and Daughter Stephanie Adorably Da...
|Mar 1
|BJ Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC