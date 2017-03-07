Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town to perform at ACMs
Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and Maren Morris will perform at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 2. The first round of performers was announced Tuesday. The show will also feature a performance by pop group the Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nation 16 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Gay conversion the...
|5 min
|Crybaby Jade
|3
|Michael Jackson Called A 'wonderful Humanitarian' (Jul '09)
|19 hr
|Spotted Wee
|7,650
|Wade Robson Claims Michael Jackson's Companies ...
|23 hr
|Spotted Wee
|22
|Chimp Expert Jane Goodall -- Bubbles Was Beaten... (Mar '14)
|Tue
|The Power Of Mast...
|23
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mon
|The Power Of Mast...
|620
|Mike O'Donnell: Bruce Springsteen delivers what...
|Mon
|Classic Rock
|1
|DNA test allegedly shows Michael Jackson had lo... (Mar '14)
|Mon
|Spotted Wee
|59
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC