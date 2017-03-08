J. Lo and A. Rod are reportedly dating
The 47-year-old singer recently enjoyed a brief fling with collaborator Drake, but is now said to have struck up a romance with Alex, who counts Madonna, Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz among his famous exes. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source told People.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WYMG-FM Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|mortcola
|46
|Denver FBI honors youth program partly funded b...
|1 hr
|Quirky
|3
|Nation 16 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Gay conversion the...
|2 hr
|Kasick of Pancakes
|9
|Michael Jackson Called A 'wonderful Humanitarian' (Jul '09)
|2 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|7,654
|Nick Cannon Is Probably Banging A Nicki Minaj P...
|8 hr
|Mustang
|2
|Chimp Expert Jane Goodall -- Bubbles Was Beaten... (Mar '14)
|9 hr
|Pliez
|27
|Jon Bon Jovi and Daughter Stephanie Adorably Da...
|9 hr
|MissDaisy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC