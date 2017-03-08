J. Lo and A. Rod are reportedly dating

J. Lo and A. Rod are reportedly dating

The 47-year-old singer recently enjoyed a brief fling with collaborator Drake, but is now said to have struck up a romance with Alex, who counts Madonna, Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz among his famous exes. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source told People.com.

