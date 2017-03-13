I Kissed a Girl? Katy Perry says she did more than that
Katy Perry has opened up about her sexual experiences with women, admitting she "did more" than just kiss a girl. The pop star achieved worldwide fame with her 2008 single I Kissed A Girl, a song that caused an outcry for its suggestive lyrics of, "I Kissed a Girl and I liked it".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring conc...
|8 hr
|Tupelo Mississippi
|6
|Concert review | Bon Jovi: Band pays tribute to...
|16 hr
|BJ Fan
|1
|Lindsay Lohan is 'scared' to go back to Los Ang...
|22 hr
|margiebun
|1
|a Leta s Hear it for the Boysa by Boston Gay Me...
|Sat
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Former Texas congressman accused of taking char...
|Sat
|doG mDaden Hloy p...
|1
|Paris Jackson holds hands with prom date Meliss...
|Mar 17
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Bristol Palin: I'm pregnant (Jul '15)
|Mar 17
|CombOver Donald
|21
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC