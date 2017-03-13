I Kissed a Girl? Katy Perry says she ...

I Kissed a Girl? Katy Perry says she did more than that

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Katy Perry has opened up about her sexual experiences with women, admitting she "did more" than just kiss a girl. The pop star achieved worldwide fame with her 2008 single I Kissed A Girl, a song that caused an outcry for its suggestive lyrics of, "I Kissed a Girl and I liked it".

