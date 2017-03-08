I don't care what people think of me,...

I don't care what people think of me, say Gwyneth Paltrow

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Hillingdon Times

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has said she is no longer bothered by what people think of her because she has reached a point where she likes herself and has "nothing to hide". The actress had been mocked for some of the lifestyle advice on her Goop website - which has recommended everything from vagina steaming to a A 10,000 24-carat gold-plated sex toy - and was the butt of jokes when she announced that she and husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, were "consciously uncoupled".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chimp Expert Jane Goodall -- Bubbles Was Beaten... (Mar '14) 5 hr Spotted Wee 25
News Nation 16 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Gay conversion the... 9 hr Christaliban 4
News Michael Jackson Called A 'wonderful Humanitarian' (Jul '09) Tue Spotted Wee 7,650
News Wade Robson Claims Michael Jackson's Companies ... Tue Spotted Wee 22
News Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14) Mon The Power Of Mast... 620
News Mike O'Donnell: Bruce Springsteen delivers what... Mar 6 Classic Rock 1
News DNA test allegedly shows Michael Jackson had lo... (Mar '14) Mar 6 Spotted Wee 59
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,079 • Total comments across all topics: 279,419,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC