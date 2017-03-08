I don't care what people think of me, say Gwyneth Paltrow
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has said she is no longer bothered by what people think of her because she has reached a point where she likes herself and has "nothing to hide". The actress had been mocked for some of the lifestyle advice on her Goop website - which has recommended everything from vagina steaming to a A 10,000 24-carat gold-plated sex toy - and was the butt of jokes when she announced that she and husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, were "consciously uncoupled".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chimp Expert Jane Goodall -- Bubbles Was Beaten... (Mar '14)
|5 hr
|Spotted Wee
|25
|Nation 16 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Gay conversion the...
|9 hr
|Christaliban
|4
|Michael Jackson Called A 'wonderful Humanitarian' (Jul '09)
|Tue
|Spotted Wee
|7,650
|Wade Robson Claims Michael Jackson's Companies ...
|Tue
|Spotted Wee
|22
|Michael Jackson's Neverland Is About To Be Sold (Jul '14)
|Mon
|The Power Of Mast...
|620
|Mike O'Donnell: Bruce Springsteen delivers what...
|Mar 6
|Classic Rock
|1
|DNA test allegedly shows Michael Jackson had lo... (Mar '14)
|Mar 6
|Spotted Wee
|59
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC