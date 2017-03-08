I don't care what people think of me, say Gwyneth Paltrow

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has said she is no longer bothered by what people think of her because she has reached a point where she likes herself and has "nothing to hide". The actress had been mocked for some of the lifestyle advice on her Goop website - which has recommended everything from vagina steaming to a A 10,000 24-carat gold-plated sex toy - and was the butt of jokes when she announced that she and husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, were "consciously uncoupled".

