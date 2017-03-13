How Imagine Dragonsa Reynolds is figh...

How Imagine Dragonsa Reynolds is fighting back against AS diagnosis

Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis, known more commonly as AS. He has partnered with other This AS Life to create an online interactive show for AS patients by patients with AS.

