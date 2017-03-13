Homeland star Mandy Patinkin: Fightin...

Homeland star Mandy Patinkin: Fighting for refugees more important than acting

Homeland star Mandy Patinkin has said advocating for refugees is now far more important to him than his acting career. The actor, who plays CIA agent Saul Berenson in the hit drama, is still best known for his role as Inigo Montoya in The Princess Bride.

