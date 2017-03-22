Hit songwriter Jackie Trent reveals feud with Petula Clark
Jackie Trent and husband Tony Hatch penned more than 400 songs for stars including Frank Sinatra, Des O'Connor and, most notably, Petula. However, Jackie's autobiography Being Me, which is being published to mark the second anniversary of her death, claims the Downtown singer acted like a "cold fish" towards her, according to the Daily Express.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '...
|1 min
|Icon This
|29
|Courtney Love Will Star in a Lifetime Menendez ...
|2 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Nugent Might Rock The Senate
|5 hr
|diesel
|10
|It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup
|5 hr
|West Coast Warning
|1
|San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl...
|5 hr
|West Coast Warning
|1
|President Obama to provide federal funding for ... (Dec '11)
|6 hr
|Grecian Formula 16
|5
|Backstreet's back with new video with Florida G...
|22 hr
|jbuclker90
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC