Hit songwriter Jackie Trent reveals feud with Petula Clark

Jackie Trent and husband Tony Hatch penned more than 400 songs for stars including Frank Sinatra, Des O'Connor and, most notably, Petula. However, Jackie's autobiography Being Me, which is being published to mark the second anniversary of her death, claims the Downtown singer acted like a "cold fish" towards her, according to the Daily Express.

