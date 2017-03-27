Hip Hop Star Fetty Wap at Scene of New Jersey Shooting That Left 3 Wounded
Authorities say hip-hop star Fetty Wap was at the scene of a shooting in his New Jersey hometown that left three people wounded. The shooting happened at a 24-hour deli in Paterson at about 5 a.m. Sunday.
