Hip Hop Star Fetty Wap at Scene of New Jersey Shooting That Left 3 Wounded

Authorities say hip-hop star Fetty Wap was at the scene of a shooting in his New Jersey hometown that left three people wounded. The shooting happened at a 24-hour deli in Paterson at about 5 a.m. Sunday.

