Hanson announces 25th anniversary tour Cue your inner '90s child to get really excited now.

11 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

Hanson, the trio of brothers who gifted the world with the earworm of single "MMMBop," will be kicking off a world tour in June. The "Middle of Everywhere 25th Anniversary Tour" will start June 1 in Cologne, Germany, with current plans to end Oct. 27 in Houston.

