Hanson announces 25th anniversary tour Cue your inner '90s child to get really excited now.
Hanson, the trio of brothers who gifted the world with the earworm of single "MMMBop," will be kicking off a world tour in June. The "Middle of Everywhere 25th Anniversary Tour" will start June 1 in Cologne, Germany, with current plans to end Oct. 27 in Houston.
