Grant, Ingram to receive stars on Music City Walk of Fame
Christian music singer Amy Grant and Nashville philanthropist Martha R. Ingram will be honored with stars on the Music City Walk of Fame next month in Tennessee. The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. made the announcement Thursday.
