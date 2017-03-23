Gorillaz to perform new album at secret London gig

Gorillaz have announced they will release Humanz, their first album in seven years, in April and will play the new tracks live at a secret London show on Friday. The group, created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, will put out their new record on April 28 which features guest vocals from artists including Grace Jones, Carly Simon, Rag'n'Bone Man and De La Soul.

