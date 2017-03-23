Gorillaz to perform new album at secr...

Gorillaz to perform new album at secret London gig

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Gorillaz have announced they will release Humanz, their first album in seven years, in April and will play the new tracks live at a secret London show on Friday. The group, created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, will put out their new record on April 28 which features guest vocals from artists including Grace Jones, Carly Simon, Rag'n'Bone Man and De La Soul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michael Jackson's doctor: 'I told the truth' (Aug '09) 5 hr Spotted Wee 388
News Jimmy Page Calls Phil Collins 'Disastrous Drummer' (Dec '07) 15 hr mortcola 48
News Rihanna: Why She Refused To Watch Her 'Weird' '... 15 hr Spotted Girl 42
News Courtney Love Will Star in a Lifetime Menendez ... 23 hr Texxy 1
News Nugent Might Rock The Senate Thu diesel 10
News It's Not Dead Fest 2 lineup Thu West Coast Warning 1
News San BernardinoRancid, Dropkick Murphys to headl... Thu West Coast Warning 1
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,240 • Total comments across all topics: 279,786,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC