Geri Horner: My music has gone 'full circle' since Spice Girls

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner has said she feels her music has gone "full circle" as she prepares to present a new show reflecting on her rise to fame. The 44-year-old singer will look back at the experience she achieved in the 90s and the wider music scene as she fronts Geri's 1990s: My Drive To Freedom on BBC2.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.