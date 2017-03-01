Geri Horner: My music has gone 'full ...

Geri Horner: My music has gone 'full circle' since Spice Girls

15 hrs ago

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner has said she feels her music has gone "full circle" as she prepares to present a new show reflecting on her rise to fame. The 44-year-old singer will look back at the experience she achieved in the 90s and the wider music scene as she fronts Geri's 1990s: My Drive To Freedom on BBC2.

