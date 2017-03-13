George Michael's grave 'put under 24-...

George Michael's grave 'put under 24-hour guard'

15 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The family of the 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker - who passed away from natural causes on Christmas Day aged 53 - are reportedly fearful of people stealing tributes left by friends and relatives at Highgate Cemetery, north London, and have therefore decided to increase security around the burial site. The family have also remained tight-lipped regarding the date of George's funeral, conscious that a string of anticipated celebrity guests, such as Sir Elton John, Martin Kemp and ex-Wham! star Andrew Ridgeley, could cause the event to descend into a circus, according to the Daily Star newspaper.

