George Michael painting to be auctioned for charity
Artist Damien Hirst's new painting of late singer George Michael is to be auctioned off for charity on Friday . The eccentric British artist has created Beautiful Beautiful George Michael Love Painting, an image of George drawn in black and covered in a multitude of colours, using household paints on a canvas.
