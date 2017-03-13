Gary Barlow unfazed over Take That's failure to shine in America
Gary Barlow has shrugged off Take That's failure to crack America, saying the band is happy with its success on this side of the pond. The boy band did not make a serious splash Stateside at the height of their 1990s fame and US success has remained elusive following their reunion.
