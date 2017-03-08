French star Johnny Hallyday says he i...

French star Johnny Hallyday says he is treated for cancer

15 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" France's rock 'n' roll icon Johnny Hallyday says he is suffering from cancer, but insists his condition is not life threatening. The 73-year-old singer, whose career spans over more than half a century, issued a statement late Wednesday after alarming rumors about his health emerged on social media.

