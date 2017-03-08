French star Johnny Hallyday says he is treated for cancer
" France's rock 'n' roll icon Johnny Hallyday says he is suffering from cancer, but insists his condition is not life threatening. The 73-year-old singer, whose career spans over more than half a century, issued a statement late Wednesday after alarming rumors about his health emerged on social media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Jackson Called A 'wonderful Humanitarian' (Jul '09)
|2 min
|The Power Of Mast...
|7,654
|Nation 16 mins ago 12:28 p.m.Gay conversion the...
|3 min
|NE Jade
|8
|Denver FBI honors youth program partly funded b...
|18 min
|Mikey
|2
|Nick Cannon Is Probably Banging A Nicki Minaj P...
|5 hr
|Mustang
|2
|Chimp Expert Jane Goodall -- Bubbles Was Beaten... (Mar '14)
|6 hr
|Pliez
|27
|Jon Bon Jovi and Daughter Stephanie Adorably Da...
|6 hr
|MissDaisy
|2
|Wade Robson Claims Michael Jackson's Companies ...
|Mar 7
|Spotted Wee
|22
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC