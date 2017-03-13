Former Texas congressman accused of t...

Former Texas congressman accused of taking charity's money

There are 1 comment on the The New Zealand Herald story from 14 hrs ago, titled Former Texas congressman accused of taking charity's money. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:

" Former Texas Rep. Steve Stockman, who invited rocker Ted Nugent to President Barack Obama's 2013 State of the Union address, is accused of spending money meant for charity on himself and contributions to his campaign. Stockman, a Republican who served two stints in the U.S. House, is charged with conspiracy to make conduit contributions and false statements.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
doG mDaden Hloy ptiiSr

London, KY

#2 4 hrs ago
REWARD THEM GREEDY PIGS SOME MORE GOD!!! That's right God, why don't you spoil them rotten some more God? About like you God, you merciful wh*re!!! SPOIL THEM SOME MORE GOD, since you want to anyway. Make them incorrigible God, THEIR BLOOD WILL BE UPON YOUR STUPID ASS HEAD THEN GOD!!!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pop/Rock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Paris Jackson holds hands with prom date Meliss... 20 hr The Power Of Mast... 1
News Bristol Palin: I'm pregnant (Jul '15) 22 hr CombOver Donald 21
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) Thu Kimberly brookd 9
News Think Twice Before You Wish Someone Happy St. P... Thu Pat 1
News Paris Jackson rocks peace pendant and tie-dye l... Thu The Power Of Mast... 5
News Who's the King, Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley,... (Dec '09) Thu Spotted Wee 7,220
News Paris Jackson takes a smoke break Thu Spotted Wee 2
See all Pop/Rock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pop/Rock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,431 • Total comments across all topics: 279,635,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC