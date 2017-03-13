Former Texas congressman accused of taking charity's money
Former Texas congressman accused of taking charity's money
" Former Texas Rep. Steve Stockman, who invited rocker Ted Nugent to President Barack Obama's 2013 State of the Union address, is accused of spending money meant for charity on himself and contributions to his campaign. Stockman, a Republican who served two stints in the U.S. House, is charged with conspiracy to make conduit contributions and false statements.
