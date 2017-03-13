Foreign aid groups brace for disappointment in upcoming federal budget
Irish rock star Bono may be a self-declared fan of Justin Trudeau's feminist foreign aid approach, but now his international organization says it is disappointed by the absence of new money to fund it. A spokeswoman for the ONE Campaign, the global anti-poverty organization that the U2 singer co-founded, tells The Canadian Press that the organization continues to welcome the prime minister's international leadership in putting women and girls at the centre of Canada's aid strategy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paris Jackson holds hands with prom date Meliss...
|10 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|1
|Bristol Palin: I'm pregnant (Jul '15)
|12 hr
|CombOver Donald
|21
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|22 hr
|Kimberly brookd
|9
|Think Twice Before You Wish Someone Happy St. P...
|Thu
|Pat
|1
|Paris Jackson rocks peace pendant and tie-dye l...
|Thu
|The Power Of Mast...
|5
|Who's the King, Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley,... (Dec '09)
|Thu
|Spotted Wee
|7,220
|Paris Jackson takes a smoke break
|Thu
|Spotted Wee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC