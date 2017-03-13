Foreign aid groups brace for disappointment in upcoming federal budget

Irish rock star Bono may be a self-declared fan of Justin Trudeau's feminist foreign aid approach, but now his international organization says it is disappointed by the absence of new money to fund it. A spokeswoman for the ONE Campaign, the global anti-poverty organization that the U2 singer co-founded, tells The Canadian Press that the organization continues to welcome the prime minister's international leadership in putting women and girls at the centre of Canada's aid strategy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.