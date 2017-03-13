Five things about Drake's latest release, 'More Life'
The Toronto-raised rapper unleashed his latest 22-track studio project Saturday, giving fans plenty of material to chew on while raising a whole new batch of questions. The artist, born Aubrey Graham, kept pushing "More Life" back, teasing listeners with clues while saying he considered it more a playlist custom-made for streaming music services than a traditional album.
