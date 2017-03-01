Elvis Presley's Graceland opening new entertainment complex
In this May 7, 2016 file photo, Priscilla Presley attends "To the Rescue: Saving Animal Lives" Gala and Fundraiser held at Paramount Pictures Studio in Los Angeles. A $45 million entertainment complex featuring exhibits and restaurants focused on the life and career of Elvis Presley is scheduled to open at Graceland in Memphis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
Pop/Rock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thief Gets Away With Grateful Dead Leader's Toilet (Apr '06)
|11 hr
|Ripple Phart
|11
|Jon Bon Jovi and Daughter Stephanie Adorably Da...
|18 hr
|BJ Fan
|1
|Naked Justin Bieber sings to grandmother (Aug '13)
|21 hr
|Suezanne
|8
|DNA test allegedly shows Michael Jackson had lo... (Mar '14)
|Wed
|Spotted Wee
|58
|Un-PC "Lil Monkey" Doll Dropped from Costco (Aug '09)
|Tue
|Fat Hard Phart
|108
|Nugent Might Rock The Senate
|Feb 26
|Copout
|10
|John Mayer's latest tour coming to Hartford in ...
|Feb 25
|BPT
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pop/Rock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC