Ellie Goulding urges action on climate change ahead of Earth Hour

Singer Ellie Goulding is launching a campaign urging people to show support for action on climate change for this year's Earth Hour. She has kicked off the countdown to the 10th annual Earth Hour with an impassioned plea for people to show governments how much they care about tackling the problem by taking to social media with the hashtag #MakeClimateMatter.

