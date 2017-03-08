Ellie Goulding dating Team GB rower?

The 30-year-old popstar - who recently called time on her romance with her personal trainer Bobby Rich - was spotted at a karaoke night in Mayfair, West London, with Caspar - who rowed for Great Britain in 2010 at the first Youth Olympics - where the pair reportedly looked "very coupley" However, an insider close to the 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker has claimed the blonde beauty is still "officially single", despite having reportedly "hooked up a few times" with Casper. The source told The Sun newspaper: "Ellie and Bobby started cooling off before the Brits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.