Ellen DeGeneres' powerful message of inclusiveness at the Kids' Choice Awards
There was plenty of green slime, LOLs, tomfoolery and one powerful message of inclusiveness thanks to Ellen DeGeneres at this year's Kids' Choice Awards. Picking up three orange blimps for winning in the categories - Favourite Voice from an Animated Movie, Favourite Animated Movie and #Squad - the television host used the opportunity to remind the mostly pint-sized audience that being different is A-OK.
Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
